F1 movie will be "invasive" warns Domenicali

NEWS STORY
17/04/2023

F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali has warned the teams that the making of the new movie featuring Brad Pitt will make life difficult but it is essential if the ongoing boom is to continue.

For a major, international sport, F1 has been poorly served over the years. The one true effort was almost 60 years ago, with John Frankenheimer's Grand Prix, while such was the lack of cooperation from the sport that Sylvester Stallone opted to switch his 2001 movie Driven from F1 to Indycar.

Now, on the back of the success of Drive to Survive, F1 returns to Hollywood, with Pitt and the team behind Top Gun: Maverick seeking to make the sport serious box office.

Work on the movie gets underway in the coming weeks and F1 bosses have warned that shooting it around actual races is going to be invasive for those working within the sport but that if it is to be successful their full cooperation is required.

"It's another way to show what we want to do, something different," Stefano Domenicali told investors in a conference call. "When we started the collaboration with Netflix, the community said what's going on? This is not our place to be. But now we understand the power of it.

Then we added the very strong presence with social media, making sure that all our drivers and teams are very active in promoting the sport.

"That's another tool with the movie," he admitted. "Actually, we're going to start the shooting in Silverstone very soon, and you will see it will be the first movie when basically, they will be within the racing event.

"It will be quite invasive in terms of production," he warned, "it's something that we need to control in a way, but it will be another way of showing that F1 never stops."

Meanwhile, Liberty Media CEO, Greg Maffei warned that the sport cannot rely on Drive to Survive forever, however as opposed to focussing on what's happening on track the American believes that branching out into other mediums is what is needed to attract new fans.

"The Simpsons has gone for twenty years, but there aren't that many shows that run that long," he said, though many would argue that the show's best years are long in the past.

"Drive to Survive is wonderful," he continued, "but we cannot rely on it to be our only promotion vehicle forever. You've got to keep it fresh, change the game. And that's one of the things I'd like to think we've done with the team entering F1.

"Credit Stefano, what we've done more recently around other kinds of Instagram and TikTok and the like, we're keeping it fresh and different.

"This movie, kind of like Vegas, is going to be a whole other level. As much as Drive to Survive is enormous to a lot of people around the world, I still go places and people say, 'Huh?' Its audience is not that big. It may be big among this group, but it's not that big.

"A Brad Pitt movie with Lewis Hamilton consulting, and with (Jerry) Bruckheimer and with the director from Top Gun: Maverick, we've already seen some of what they're going to do, and how they're going to skin these cars. They took the technology from Top Gun, and it's going to be amazing."

Though unconfirmed, initial reports claim Domenicali, Maffei and even Ross Brawn have been involved in the scriptwriting, which they believe will appeal to the widest audience.

In the main plot, the FIA accountant responsible for budget cap auditing discovers that his wife is having an affair. He murders her and her lover and is sent to a maximum security prison. Once there, he slowly establishes himself, and becomes accountant to the chief warden, helping to launder money that he has accrued through various means, whilst also assisting the prison guards with their tax returns. However, behind the scenes the former FIA man is using a rock hammer to tunnel his way out of the prison...

In a second, far more plausible plot, a leading driver is bitten by a radio-active spider...

Meanwhile, F1 and Liberty bosses have dismissed claims that in a further attempt to bring the sport to the masses, particularly the young, the likes of Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly and Lando Norris are to form a boy band called Track Limits.

Sources at F1 Towers have ridiculed the claim and insist that the band will be called Grand Prix (think about it!).

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by DeanM, 16 hours ago

"Interesting story line. An accountant goes to prison for murder, slowly establishes himself. Does taxes for all the other inmates, and even helps the warden with his "finances". All the while tunneling out with a rock hammer...

Gotta say, it worked really well for "The Shawshank Redemption". Maybe they can make it work for F1."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by BigJack, 17/04/2023 23:43

"Yet another nail in the coffin of F1 as I knew and loved it!"

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

3. Posted by ClarkwasGod, 17/04/2023 19:21

"Just pray they haven't watched "Grand Prix", and make the suggestion to start using the Monza banking......."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

4. Posted by Superbird70, 17/04/2023 17:44

"@Italian Job- Liberty could have used the intermission sequences when the red flags came out. Soothing music."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

5. Posted by Celtic Tiger, 17/04/2023 16:13

"Yellow post-it memo to teams: Nobody bend down in front of the cameras, this will be an invasive production."

Rating: Positive (2)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

6. Posted by Italian Job, 17/04/2023 14:35

"Maybe I'll dig out my old James Garner et al DVD - it WILL be more interesting than F1 in the 21st century.
Thinking about it, the warm up sprint will be "C’était un Rendez-vous"."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

7. Posted by JamesD, 17/04/2023 10:05

"Well nothing new there with Liberty being so damn invasive into our beloved sport !!"

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

8. Posted by ian_w, 16/04/2023 23:03

"Maffei loses all credibility when he referenced the Simpson's. The Simpsons are now in their 34th season, having debuted as a show in 1989. They originated as an animated short on The Tracey Ullman Show, airing on April 19, 1987.

An "animated short" being the cartoon equivalent of a sprint race.

Maffei should take a lesson from Maggie and not say anything. I'm sure it won't take long before F1's best years are long past, too, but at least the Symptoms are self-aware enough to be able topoke fun at themselves, their cultural status and are not trying silly gimmicks to boost their ratings."

Rating: Positive (3)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

9. Posted by Spindoctor, 16/04/2023 22:30

"@Editor
I was going to ask what you're on, and where I can get some, but rereading this suggests it's too strong for me."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

10. Posted by Superbird70, 16/04/2023 15:33

"A better reference would be the Flintstones. They had Goggles Paisano if we are looking for racing DNA."

Rating: Positive (2)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

11. Posted by Editor, 16/04/2023 14:19

"@ Superbird70

I was thinking more along the ines of Jaws: The Revenge

One of Michael Caine's self-confessed stinkers. When he was asked about the movie in an interview, he answered, "I have never seen it, but by all accounts it is terrible. However, I have seen the house that it built, and it is terrific." "

Rating: Positive (5)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

12. Posted by Paulinho, 16/04/2023 14:06

"Given the history of F1 and it's governing bodies over the last 20 or 30 years, they may actually find it really difficult to write a believable plot that they can't be sued over lol. "

Rating: Positive (2)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

13. Posted by Superbird70, 16/04/2023 13:55

"@Editor-We're going to need a bigger boat.
Although I feel it's more like Jaws 2 that the fans will be getting."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

14. Posted by Editor, 16/04/2023 13:02

"@ Superbird70

You clearly haven't seen Jaws

It's a win-win for Stefano, Greig and the boys."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

15. Posted by Superbird70, 16/04/2023 13:00

"Good thing they aren't starting in Miami. They would need scuba gear."

Rating: Positive (2)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

