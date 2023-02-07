We need to keep improving, says Bottas

Buoyed by his first impression of the new Alfa Romeo, Valtteri Bottas admits that it is down to him and the team to take a significant step forward.

Dropped by Mercedes in favour of George Russell, 2022 wasn't anything like the disaster that many were expecting for Bottas. Indeed, in the early stages of the season he showed remarkable consistency.

However, as development came to an early end, the team struggled and in the face of deteriorating reliability was lucky to hold off Aston Martin for sixth at season end.

Speaking at today's unveiling of the C43, Bottas admits that it is down to him and the team to raise their game.

"We need to achieve more, it's as simple as that," he said. "We need to aim for better, aim higher, the whole team and myself included. We always need to keep improving. That is what drives us.

"We are expecting better consistency, more points and better results," he continued. "But it's how to get there, that is the tricky bit. It comes from all the details and working really hard together as a team.

"We made some pretty solid progress together last year, and now there's only one direction to follow, higher and better. There is obviously still work to do and things to improve, but I am confident we have it in ourselves to aim for even higher results this year."

Asked about the weaknesses of the C42, the Finn cited "high speed load and balance".

"I feel like this car is, at least from the numbers in the simulator, is a bit more of an all-rounder, versus just quick on the slow speed tracks," he said. "One big limitation last year was high speed, just pure high-speed load and balance. And in theory, that should be way better. So let's see."

Having recently revealed his struggles with mental health in terms of his addiction to training and an eating disorder, Bottas now appears far more settled and at ease with himself.

"I cannot wait to go back to racing," he grinned, "I am fully charged and eager to get the new season started.

"Always as a driver, every year you learn something more about yourself," he continued. "You learn what works to be fit in the car, but at the same time you learn about yourself, what is sometimes good for de-stressing, what activities etcetera.

"Fitness-wise, from all the numbers, I am at my peak, at least on the bike," he added. "But as the season gets closer, I've started to do more specific training for driving in the gym etcetera. On a fitness side, I think I'm sorted."

Asked about the infamous bike ride, which saw him in Australia and New Zealand over the winter, he said: "It was actually a good off-season for that.

"I spent most of my break in Australia and a bit of time in New Zealand. Obviously, it is summertime... so how many kilometres... I think I was just shy of 2000. But it was mainly on gravel and stuff, so not so easy kilometres. It was a good time for that."

