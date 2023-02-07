Zhou's expectations higher for second season

Insisting that he is better prepared for his second season in F1, Guanyu Zhou targets improvements in qualifying and on race day.

All in all, it was a pretty respectful debut season for the Chinese driver, though scoring a point in his first race set an impossibly high benchmark for the remainder of the year.

Heading into his second season, the youngster believes he has learned from the experience of 2022 and heads into 2023 feeling better prepared and determined to take a significant step forward.

"As a rookie Formula 1 is very challenging," he told reporters at today's unveiling of the Alfa Romeo C43, "I went through a lot of different situations, had my highs and lows.

"I'm happy with what we achieved in the first year," he added, "but definitely expectations for this year are higher. I want to achieve more points finishes for the team, and for myself, and have a higher finish.

"P8 was my best finish in F1 so this year a top six would be amazing, and also to get through to Q3 more often.

"I think we have the package and the car to do so," he added, "it's still going to be very tight in the midfield, so it'll be about small details. Less mistakes and more consistency will pay off.

"Last year, in Bahrain, and the first few races I was so nervous," he admitted, "this year I feel much more relaxed. To face these tracks and challenges again I think it'll be a completely different mentality, with the mental approach."

While teammate, Valtteri Bottas spent much of the winter training, including a 2,000 km cycle trip around Australia and New Zealand, Zhou took the opportunity to head home to China.

"We tried to switch fully off because from my side, of course, was the two years haven't been back, and obviously family and friends," he said.

"So that was a very nice time spending there over the holidays, and I really feel more ready than ever because it was first great to catch up with all the people back home in China.

"Coming back here, I feel like I was able to train harder, put even more effort in because I feel like I had a nice winter break and now it's time to work. So it was a lovely time over the last two months."

Check out our C43 gallery, here.