Andretti eyeing Alonso

Yet to receive a green light for his entry to F1, Mario Andretti admits that son Michael is considering Fernando Alonso as one of his drivers should he be given approval.

Having raced - and been competitive - into his late-fifties, Mario Andretti, undoubtedly one of motorsport's greatest all-rounders, is only too well aware that age isn't a problem.

Therefore its comes as no surprise to learn that his son's team is considering veteran Fernando Alonso as a potential driver should it be given the all clear to enter the sport.

Mario, 1978 F1 world champion and four-time IndyCar champion, believes that two-time champ Alonso would be a great asset to his son's team.

"It's very possible, of course," he tells SoyMotor.com. "His experience is immeasurable and it would be a tremendous thing for us, so we're going to look at it.

"I think he wants to keep racing and he's still in his prime," he said of the Spaniard who joins Aston Martin this season, his 21st in F1.

Bringing Alonso on board wouldn't be the first time the Andrettis have worked with the Spaniard who was part of its project with McLaren at the 2017 Indianapolis 500.

Another driver on the Andretti shopping list is Indy star, Colton Herta, who missed out on an F1 drive with AlphaTauri after failing to accrue the requisite number of points for his superlicence.

"One of the drivers who 99 per cent would be in the team is Colton Herta," admits Andretti, "but he would need someone with more experience alongside him.

"This would make the team much more complete and that is what is being discussed right now as part of the plan.

"The main goal would be to have a very experienced driver alongside a new talent, and to have at least one American driver in the team."