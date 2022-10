Mexico City GP: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel: "Overall, we were just a little bit too slow today. At the start of the race, I could hold on to the cars in front of me, but then I was a bit unlucky to get tangled up with Yuki [Tsunoda]. His car was damaged, and he came back onto the track right in front of me - I lost too much time and was an easy target for the others. The car did not feel too great and the afternoon was a bit of a struggle - but, luckily, we did not lose too much ground in the fight for sixth in the Constructors' Championship."

Lance Stroll: "The start was great; it was definitely the highlight of the race. On the move with Pierre [Gasly], he braked late, passed me but did not give me any room. However, it would not have really changed our day if that had not happened. There were fun moments out there passing other cars, but we struggled a lot with our pace and the tyres. We will try to understand this dip in performance and see how we can make progress to maximise the final two races of the season."

Mike Krack - Team Principal: "This is a race where you need to skilfully manage the brakes and tyres. And, despite the best efforts of our drivers and engineers to do just that, we were never really in a position to capitalise. Lance drove another typically charging opening lap to jump five places, and Sebastian was precise and clinical all afternoon - but he just did not have the pace to fend off a gaggle of faster cars. In the battle for sixth in the Constructors' Championship, this was an afternoon of damage limitation - we will pick up the fight again in Brazil next month."