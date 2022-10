Mexico City GP: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel: "Things did not look very promising in FP3 this morning, but we hoped we could take a step forward for qualifying. But that was not the case: we struggled for grip and overall balance - the car would not behave in certain corners. I know from past experience that the podium here is incredible - but that is a long shot right now. But who knows? I am always hopeful that we can do something special in the race tomorrow."

Lance Stroll: "We have really struggled for grip and balance here, which is why we are down the order this weekend. We have tried several things yesterday and today, but it has not turned our fortunes around. From our starting position, it is going to be a challenge to get into the points tomorrow. However, it is a long race, we perform better in those conditions, and we know that anything can happen."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "It has been a bit of a struggle for us all weekend, and qualifying today was no exception. Both Lance and Sebastian complained of a lack of overall grip; no matter what changes we made to the car we just did not seem to be able to improve the overall balance and provide our drivers with a car that gave them confidence. With the margins around here so tight, lacking just a few tenths makes a big difference. Today, unfortunately, we were on the wrong side of that fight - but we know our car performs better in race conditions; this Grand Prix is often unpredictable, and both drivers will give it everything to fight for points tomorrow."