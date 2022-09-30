Ricciardo misses out on Singapore upgrade

The upgrade package introduced by McLaren this weekend in Singapore will only be available to Lando Norris.

In its bid to overhaul Alpine for fourth in the team standings, McLaren has brought the biggest upgrade to Singapore of all ten teams.

While the French outfit has a new floor, its Woking rivals bring new sidepods, floor (body/fences), diffuser and front brake ducts.

However the updates will only be available to Lando Norris, with teammate Daniel Ricciardo having to wait until next weekend in Japan.

"Lando's got it," the Australian told members of the media as the Singapore weekend got underway. "Just with time and whatever, resources, ultimately it's both, we'll both have it in Japan, but this weekend it's just him.

"I guess the next question is 'why him?'," he quickly added. "Well, a lot of it is development, as well, in the direction of 2023, so it's pretty much that.

"Obviously he's here next year I'm not, so for him to get another weekend to give the team feedback, and obviously direction for next year, that's ultimately the reason.

"As far as I know, in Japan I'll have exactly the same as him," he replied when asked if certain upgrades might be withheld from him in his final six races with the team. "I think this is it now, this will be our last update.

"So I would say, as of Japan, we'll have the same," he added. "I foresee us having the same stuff till the end of the year. Though, again, if there is maybe one part with a view of '23, I'll probably assume he gets it, but I think this weekend is probably the only one where there'll be that difference."

Aware that withholding certain upgrades, especially those aimed at next season, is common practice, Ricciardo dismissed speculation that he was disappointed by the move.

"Normally you want it, don't get me wrong," he said, "but it's not always as simple as 'okay, we're going to bolt it on and you're going to go five-tenths quicker'.

"I kind of hope it's quicker because that means Japan looks good."