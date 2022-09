F1 to host Launch Party at Caesars Palace

A year ahead of F1's return to Las Vegas, a free Launch Party is to be held on the Las Vegas Strip at Caesars Palace on Saturday 5 November.

Bringing together the spectacle of F1 with the high energy of the Strip, the free launch party includes activations and events designed to thrill guests throughout the day.

Several teams and drivers will be represented at the event, where fans can "hear the roar of the engine, smell the burning rubber and witness the power of the cars up close and personal as drivers hit high speeds in front of some of the world's most iconic landmarks".

Additionally, fans can enjoy "pulse-racing activities, including the Formula 1 Pit Stop challenge - where they get a hands-on experience and can attempt to swap a Formula 1 car's wheels in under three seconds - as well as Formula 1's Esports simulators - which offer fans the chance to race head-to-head on the official Formula 1 game - along with additional activations, car and trophy photo ops, and giveaways".

To add to the excitement, "the first 500 fans (ages 21 and older) to attend the Launch Party festivities will get their chance to score exclusive access to a complimentary ticket for a private VIP celebration taking place that night at Caesars Palace featuring an intimate performance by The Killers".

The line-up of festival activities include:

11:00: The Launch Party begins with the Pit Stop Challenge, Esports Simulators, activations, car and trophy photo ops, and more in the Fan Zone at Caesars Palace

17:50: Live Car Run on Las Vegas Boulevard with drivers from Oracle Red Bull Racing and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

18:30: Drone Show above Caesars Palace

18:45: Introduction of drivers and teams on the Main Stage

23:00: Official after-party with Alesso at OMNIA Nightclub

"We are thrilled to welcome our fans to the launch of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix," said Stefano Domenicali. "The Las Vegas Grand Prix is going to become a regular fixture in the city and on the global sporting calendar, so it is important to have local fans both celebrated and celebrating with us from the very start. This launch is a small but exciting taste of things to come over the next year when all the Formula 1 teams hit The Strip."

"Las Vegas has become 'The Greatest Arena on Earth' because of the high-calibre, world-class sports and events fans can experience throughout the destination, and Formula 1 is the perfect addition to that arena," added Jim Gibson, Chair of the Clark County Commission and LVCVA board member. "The high-octane energy of the Las Vegas Strip will provide the perfect backdrop for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix. We are thrilled to welcome Formula 1 fans to Las Vegas and look forward to celebrating the sport together."

"No destination is better prepared than Las Vegas to host an international event of the calibre of the Las Vegas Grand Prix," said Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Clark County Commissioner. "We look forward to showcasing our world-class travel and tourism facilities and customer service, and making this race the shining star of the Formula 1 schedule."

"We cannot wait to welcome Formula 1 fans from across the globe to Las Vegas and Caesars Palace," added Sean McBurney, Regional President of Caesars Entertainment. "There is nowhere in the world like the Las Vegas Strip, and we know that working with the Formula 1 team, our city will provide a race experience that simply can't be matched. This November, we're thrilled to have the opportunity to give Formula 1 fans a taste of what's to come with a launch party at Caesars Palace that combines the heart-pounding excitement of F1 with the excitement and spectacle that can only be found in Las Vegas."