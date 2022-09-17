"I will reach 400, for sure," says Alonso

On the verge of becoming the most experienced driver in the history of the Formula One World Championship, Fernando Alonso targets 400 race starts.

Last weekend saw the two-time world champion equal Kimi Raikkonen as having started 349 Grands Prix, and ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, which will see him become the sport's most experienced driver, Fernando Alonso is targeting 400 starts.

Entering F1 in 2001 with Minardi, he subsequently joined Renault - with whom he won his two titles - McLaren and Ferrari, before returning to McLaren and then Renault.

After leaving McLaren for the second time he spent a couple of seasons in IndyCar as he sought to become the second driver to win motor sport's triple crown. Though he won at Le Mans, thereby completing the second part of the quest, the Indy 500 win eluded him, and he subsequently returned to F1.

This season it has become clear that the wily Spaniard has lost neither his passion or his speed, and has been regularly battling with the best of them at the front of the midfield.

In a shock move, 2023 will see him leave Alpine for Aston Martin, stepping into the seat vacated by four-time champ, Sebastian Vettel.

400 starts would take the Spaniard through to the end of 2024, and he is determined to do it.

"I know the number because every weekend we keep repeating it, but I'm not into this so much," he told reporters at Monza, when asked about the fact that the race would see him equal Raikkonen's number of starts.

"I'm happy to be in Formula 1 for so many years," he continued, "and with the two more coming, or whatever, however long I will be in Formula 1, I will reach 400 for sure.

"That's a big number," he added. "It shows my passion for the sport and my discipline to perform at the high level. If you are not performing, the team will not give you 400 grands prix, for sure."

Rubens Barrichello (322) is third in terms of the all-time number of starts, ahead of Michael Schumacher and Jenson Button, who are both on 306, Lewis Hamilton (304) and Sebastian Vettel (293).