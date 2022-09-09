Italian GP: Practice team notes - Alpine

BWT Alpine F1 Team completed a productive Friday Practice today at Monza as both Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon ran inside the top ten on the timesheets in preparation for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.

Esteban Ocon: "It's always a pleasure to drive in Italy and at Monza. It was a good Friday overall for us with two productive sessions and both cars in the top ten. We'll be focusing on ourselves and how we can keep extracting further performance ahead of tomorrow. We'll be looking at our data and also analysing possible scenarios for the race with so many penalties and different cars trying different things today. We are fully focused on tomorrow and to have a good Qualifying."

Fernando Alonso: "It was another good Friday for us today in Monza. We tested everything we wanted to test, and we have taken a lot of useful data regarding the tyres for this weekend. The 'porpoising' of the car seems increased here than it has in previous weekends, but other than that, it's been a trouble free and well executed Friday Practice for the team."

Alan Permane, Sporting Director: "It's been a very normal Friday Practice for the team today at Monza where we've comfortably been inside the top ten on the leaderboard with both cars. We ran a standard programme, we didn't encounter any surprises, and everything is set for us to have a competitive event. Of course, we race here in sad circumstances following the news of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen yesterday. As an Anglo-French team we aim to honour her service and legacy this weekend."