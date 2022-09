Italian GP: Race team notes - Pirelli

It took Red Bull's Max Verstappen just 12 laps to rise from P7 on the grid to the race lead after Ferrari's poleman Charles Leclerc pitted under a virtual safety car. They were two of five drivers to start on the P Zero Red soft tyres, with the other 15 starting on the P Zero Yellow medium. Verstappen pitted for his only scheduled stop on lap 25, underlining the low degradation of the soft, before re-emerging in second on the medium and taking the lead once more when Leclerc made his second stop. A safety car close to the end triggered another round of stops, but this did not alter the overall classification, with the race ending under the safety car.

There was a variety of different strategies seen today, with eight different strategies in the top 10. While the winning strategy was likely to have been a one-stopper (without the safety car) Leclerc committed to a two-stopper using soft and medium, while Mercedes driver George Russell was the only podium finisher to use the P Zero White hard as part of his run plan.

Marco Tronchetti, Pirelli CEO: "We are proud to play a prominent part in this celebration of Italian automotive technology and know-how at our home grand prix, on the occasion of Monza's centenary and Pirelli's 150 years.

"As well as also producing motorsport tyres at the cutting edge of technology for nearly 250 championships worldwide, we sustain culture and support the arts through Pirelli HangarBicocca in particular, so Pirelli wanted to mark this occasion with a unique trophy that has a direct relevance to the pinnacle of world motorsport. Many thanks to Patrick Tuttofuoco and Pirelli HangarBicocca for making it happen through an iconic artwork that perfectly links past and present."