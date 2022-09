Marko reveals interest from manufacturers

Never say never, suggests Helmut Marko, as he reveals that the breakdown in talks with Porsche has led to interest from other manufacturers.

Just a month ago, media outlets were reporting that the registering of an ‘F1nally' trademark by Porsche was clear proof that the German manufacturer was entering F1, most likely with Red Bull.

As of yesterday morning, that particular dream lay in tatters.

While Christian Horner has said that the German manufacturer was "getting ahead of itself" and wanting too much from the partnership, Helmut Marko has admitted that the door to partners isn't closed. Indeed, he revealed that since yesterday's announcement by Porsche that the partnership would "not come about", there have been expressions of interest from other manufacturers.

"We don't need anyone at the moment," he told Austrian radio station OE3. "But if it turns out that synergies and advantages come, then we are open.

"Surprisingly, we have received some inquiries now that the Porsche cancellation has become official," he revealed.

"In the course of the talks, it became clear that for the overall project, this cooperation would have brought no advantage to either side," he said of the Porsche partnership. "The efficiency of Red Bull Racing was paramount, that the team should be as successful as it has been over the last ten or twelve years, that this should continue.

"We are in a good position," he insisted. "We have the fastest driver until 2028, we have Adrian Newey, the best designer, and we have an engine factory that has been fully operational within 55 weeks - the first engine has already run - that means we are completely self-sufficient.

"Nevertheless, if know-how can be contributed in the engine sector or other synergies or advantages can be achieved, we are open to cooperation."

Indeed, the hachimaki-wearing elephant in the room is Honda, which though committed to 'assisting' Red Bull until 2025 ahead of its withdrawal from the sport, could yet stick around.

However, on the face of it, Christian Horner appeared to pour cold water on the suggestion.

"Our train has left the station for '26," he said, according to Motorsport.com. "We have an engine and prototype running, we have all of the dynos commissioned, we're up and running.

"Honda are a great company," he added. "They announced their withdrawal from F1 to focus their attention on the electrification of their products, moving away from the combustion engine. So you would assume if they were to look at returning to F1, that would have to be taken into account.

"Whether or not there was some interest potentially on the battery side, and any potential synergies there, it could be an interesting discussion. But the combustion and mechanical side of the engine, we're on a roadmap to 2026 that we're very happy with."

Indeed, he is adamant that Red Bull no longer needs the support of a manufacturer.

"We're in a position with recruitment and investment within the facility to do all aspects of the power unit," he said.

