Porsche: Red Bull partnership "will not come about"

Porsche has announced that its potential partnership with Red Bull will not now happen.

The German manufacturer issued a brief statement this morning, it reads:

"In the course of the last few months, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG and Red Bull GmbH have held talks on the possibility of Porsche's entry into Formula 1. The two companies have now jointly come to the conclusion that these talks will no longer be continued.

“The premise was always that a partnership would be based on an equal footing, which would include not only an engine partnership but also the team. This could not be achieved. With the finalised rule changes, the racing series nevertheless remains an attractive environment for Porsche, which will continue to be monitored."

Only last week, at Zandvoort, Red Bull boss, Christian Horner appeared to pour cold water on the partnership, making clear that if it were to happen Porsche would have to accept the Red Bull culture, dismissing talk of the German company buying a substantial stake in the team which is determined to maintain its independence..

"Red Bull has always been an independent team," he said. "It's been one of our strengths, it's been the backbone of what we've achieved and our ability to move quickly. It's part of the DNA of who we are.

"We're not a corporately operated organisation," he added, "and that is one of our strengths in how we operate as a race team. That is an absolute prerequisite for the future.

"Any relationship with any manufacturer or partners would have to fit with Red Bull," he warned. "We've got this new chapter, an exciting new chapter that we're heading into on the powertrain side of the business. We've got some phenomenal talent that has joined the company.

"We're in good shape. We're on a really exciting trajectory that isn't dependent on outside involvement or investment if there's strategically the right partner."

While the partnership with Red Bull might appear to be dead in the water, there are sure to be other teams willing to partner with the German manufacturer, Williams being the most likely candidate.

That said, while Audi has been quite clear about its role when it enters F1 in 2026, most likely having bought into Sauber, Porsche's involvement has been far from clear cut.