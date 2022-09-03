Porsche must accept Red Bull culture, warns Horner

As speculation over Porsche's return to F1 continues, Christian Horner warns that any potential partner must accept the Red Bull culture.

Explaining why Volkswagen was seeking to enter F1 with two of its most iconic brands seemingly set to fight against one another, Audi chairman, Markus Deusmann merely raised more questions than he answered.

While Audi is understood to be looking at purchasing a 75% stake in Sauber, it has been rumoured that Porsche is looking to partner with Red Bull, with claims of the German manufacturer buying a 50% stake.

Rather than giving insight into the potential deal, Christian Horner has constantly appeared to pour cold water on the tie-up, and speaking in Zandvoort he seemed determined to point out the obstacles to such a deal.

Essentially, while open to a partnership, Red Bull wants to remain as independent as ever technically, commercially and in terms of its corporate approach.

"They need to decide whether they want to join that party or not," he told Sky Sports{/}. "It would have to be, as I say, within that culture of the way that we go racing.

"Red Bull has always been an independent team," he continued. "It's been one of our strengths, it's been the backbone of what we've achieved and our ability to move quickly. It's part of the DNA of who we are.

"We're not a corporately operated organisation," he added, "and that is one of our strengths in how we operate as a race team. That is an absolute prerequisite for the future.

"Any relationship with any manufacturer or partners would have to fit with Red Bull," he warned. "We've got this new chapter, an exciting new chapter that we're heading into on the powertrain side of the business. We've got some phenomenal talent that has joined the company. We're in good shape.

"Time will tell whether we embrace a partner into that programme or, as the plan is at present, continue on our own."

