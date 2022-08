Belgian GP: Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Sergio Perez: "It was a good but not fantastic qualifying. My first lap in Q3 wasn't great and then that session was slightly disturbed due to other issues, like a little damage to my floor, but being P2 for the race tomorrow, is still decent. We improved very well from yesterday considering we lost a lot of track time in FP2 and I think there is still room to improve in the race. We can fight for the win from the front row tomorrow, we expect to go for it, it's about getting a good start, a clean lap one and going from there. Being on pole doesn't benefit you too much here, being close to Carlos in Eau Rogue can get me the lead so I will try to do that. It's important we race our own race tomorrow."

Max Verstappen: "It was an amazing qualifying; the car has been on it all weekend and it's been very enjoyable to drive. We fine-tuned a few things overnight and it seemed to work out. I'm very happy with my lap and it's great to be here, it's a great track with amazing fans around, I hope they had a good day. Starting from the back tomorrow meant that I had to be careful with the tyres I was using throughout the session today. With a car like this it will be a shame not to be on the podium tomorrow, that's what we are targeting."

Christian Horner: "It was an unbelievable Qualifying from Max today, the lap time was so good he didn't need to do the second run. He has been absolutely on fire this weekend. It's a hard fight from P15 and there are always risks associated with that but we are in for a fantastic race tomorrow with Max and Charles fighting their way through the field. Checo also had a brilliant qualifying, he is perfectly poised to take on Carlos at the front. History has shown us with Sebastian a few years ago, Daniel Riccardio and even Max that at the start, with that run up the hill, the tow is very powerful with the DRS closed. We discussed ahead of time and agreed that tactically P2 may be a better place to start. Yes P1 is traditionally the best place to start but here its all to play for. There is going to be a lot to keep on top of tomorrow."