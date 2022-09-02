Site logo

Dutch GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

NEWS STORY
02/09/2022

Sergio Perez: "Things are very marginal and Ferrari seem to be very strong around this circuit so, as I predicted, it is going to be an interesting weekend. It is a pretty challenging track and I think we are lacking speed throughout at the moment, we haven't been quick in any of the sectors, so there is analysis to be done. We haven't been as happy as we were in Belgium so there are things we need to look at to make sure we pick up on everything to be in the mix for quali. I got a lot of traffic today, I got one of the Ferraris on my fast lap and I couldn't get a proper read on my soft tyre unfortunately, without causing an incident. Degradation seems to be pretty high on the long runs so it will be interesting to see what we are able to do with the strategy. We certainly need to improve for qualifying tomorrow."

Check out our Friday gallery from Zandvoort here.

