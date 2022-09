Italian GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "I think the car was pretty good today, we've been trying a few different things from FP1 to FP2. Some things worked and some didn't, if you look at the long runs we look good and of course that's most important for the race. We did more long run practice knowing that we have the five place grid penalty on Sunday, everything seemed to work out quite well. There are still a few things that we can do better, but I think we should stand a good chance. The Ferraris look good, I'm not worried about them but we still have a few things to finalise."

Sergio Perez: "We have been playing around with the set-up, exploring different directions, so I think all in all we have pretty good information going forward. We have used different downforce levels as well, so we have plenty of data for us to review tonight which is quite promising. We managed to complete a very solid programme today and we are fairly comparable to Max's car, there are just a couple of differences. I think the main thing will be the race pace and how the tyres last around this track will also be key for the race. I am looking forward to tomorrow but mainly Sunday, overtaking will be hard but I think the degradation looks promising."