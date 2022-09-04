Site logo

Dutch GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
04/09/2022

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5
Verstappen Red Bull NS NM NH US
Russell Mercedes NM NH NM US
Leclerc Ferrari US NM NH US
Hamilton Mercedes NM NH NM
Perez Red Bull US NM NH NM
Alonso Alpine NS NH NS
Norris McLaren NM NH US US
Sainz Ferrari US NM NH US
Ocon Alpine NS NH US
Stroll Aston Martin NS UM UH US
Gasly AlphaTauri US UM UH NS
Albon Williams NM NM NH NS
Schumacher Haas NM NM NH US
Vettel Aston Martin NS UM UH NS
Magnussen Haas NM NM NH US
Zhou Alfa Romeo NS US NM US
Ricciardo McLaren NS NM NH NS NS
Latifi Williams NS NM NH NS
Bottas Alfa Romeo NS NS NM
Tsunoda AlphaTauri US UM NH

Check out our Sunday gallery from Zandvoort here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2022. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms