Dutch GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5 Verstappen Red Bull NS NM NH US Russell Mercedes NM NH NM US Leclerc Ferrari US NM NH US Hamilton Mercedes NM NH NM Perez Red Bull US NM NH NM Alonso Alpine NS NH NS Norris McLaren NM NH US US Sainz Ferrari US NM NH US Ocon Alpine NS NH US Stroll Aston Martin NS UM UH US Gasly AlphaTauri US UM UH NS Albon Williams NM NM NH NS Schumacher Haas NM NM NH US Vettel Aston Martin NS UM UH NS Magnussen Haas NM NM NH US Zhou Alfa Romeo NS US NM US Ricciardo McLaren NS NM NH NS NS Latifi Williams NS NM NH NS Bottas Alfa Romeo NS NS NM Tsunoda AlphaTauri US UM NH

