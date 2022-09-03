Dutch GP: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:10.342 135.444 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:10.363 0.021 3 Sainz Ferrari 1:10.434 0.092 4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:10.648 0.306 5 Perez Red Bull 1:11.077 0.735 6 Russell Mercedes 1:11.147 0.805 7 Norris McLaren 1:11.174 0.832 8 Schumacher Haas 1:11.442 1.100 9 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:12.556 2.214 10 Stroll Aston Martin No Time 11 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:11.512 12 Ocon Alpine 1:11.605 13 Alonso Alpine 1:11.613 14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:11.704 15 Albon Williams 1:11.802 16 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:11.961 17 Ricciardo McLaren 1:12.081 18 Magnussen Haas 1:12.319 19 Vettel Aston Martin 1:12.391 20 Latifi Williams 1:13.353