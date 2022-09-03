Site logo

Dutch GP: Qualifying - Times

03/09/2022

Times from today's qualifying session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:10.342 135.444 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:10.363 0.021
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:10.434 0.092
4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:10.648 0.306
5 Perez Red Bull 1:11.077 0.735
6 Russell Mercedes 1:11.147 0.805
7 Norris McLaren 1:11.174 0.832
8 Schumacher Haas 1:11.442 1.100
9 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:12.556 2.214
10 Stroll Aston Martin No Time
11 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:11.512
12 Ocon Alpine 1:11.605
13 Alonso Alpine 1:11.613
14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:11.704
15 Albon Williams 1:11.802
16 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:11.961
17 Ricciardo McLaren 1:12.081
18 Magnussen Haas 1:12.319
19 Vettel Aston Martin 1:12.391
20 Latifi Williams 1:13.353

