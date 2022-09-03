Site logo

Dutch GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
03/09/2022

Times from the final free practice session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.632 133.005 mph
2 Russell Mercedes 1:11.698 0.066
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:11.793 0.161
4 Sainz Ferrari 1:11.971 0.339
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:12.156 0.524
6 Perez Red Bull 1:12.176 0.544
7 Alonso Alpine 1:12.327 0.695
8 Vettel Aston Martin 1:12.491 0.859
9 Schumacher Haas 1:12.558 0.926
10 Norris McLaren 1:12.591 0.959
11 Magnussen Haas 1:12.606 0.974
12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:12.773 1.141
13 Albon Williams 1:12.775 1.143
14 Ocon Alpine 1:13.003 1.371
15 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:13.046 1.414
16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:13.256 1.624
17 Ricciardo McLaren 1:13.299 1.667
18 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:13.359 1.727
19 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:13.421 1.789
20 Latifi Williams 1:13.625 1.993

