Dutch GP: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.632 133.005 mph 2 Russell Mercedes 1:11.698 0.066 3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:11.793 0.161 4 Sainz Ferrari 1:11.971 0.339 5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:12.156 0.524 6 Perez Red Bull 1:12.176 0.544 7 Alonso Alpine 1:12.327 0.695 8 Vettel Aston Martin 1:12.491 0.859 9 Schumacher Haas 1:12.558 0.926 10 Norris McLaren 1:12.591 0.959 11 Magnussen Haas 1:12.606 0.974 12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:12.773 1.141 13 Albon Williams 1:12.775 1.143 14 Ocon Alpine 1:13.003 1.371 15 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:13.046 1.414 16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:13.256 1.624 17 Ricciardo McLaren 1:13.299 1.667 18 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:13.359 1.727 19 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:13.421 1.789 20 Latifi Williams 1:13.625 1.993