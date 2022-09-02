Site logo

Dutch GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
02/09/2022

Times from today's second free practice session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:12.345 131.694 mph
2 Sainz Ferrari 1:12.349 0.004
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:12.417 0.072
4 Norris McLaren 1:12.448 0.103
5 Russell Mercedes 1:12.655 0.310
6 Stroll Aston Martin 1:12.746 0.401
7 Alonso Alpine 1:12.848 0.503
8 Verstappen Red Bull 1:13.042 0.697
9 Ocon Alpine 1:13.305 0.960
10 Ricciardo McLaren 1:13.362 1.017
11 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:13.419 1.074
12 Perez Red Bull 1:13.493 1.148
13 Schumacher Haas 1:13.604 1.259
14 Vettel Aston Martin 1:13.611 1.266
15 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:13.624 1.279
16 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:13.666 1.321
17 Albon Williams 1:13.837 1.492
18 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:14.167 1.822
19 Magnussen Haas 1:14.282 1.937
20 Latifi Williams 1:14.797 2.452

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2022. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms