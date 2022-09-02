Dutch GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:12.345 131.694 mph 2 Sainz Ferrari 1:12.349 0.004 3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:12.417 0.072 4 Norris McLaren 1:12.448 0.103 5 Russell Mercedes 1:12.655 0.310 6 Stroll Aston Martin 1:12.746 0.401 7 Alonso Alpine 1:12.848 0.503 8 Verstappen Red Bull 1:13.042 0.697 9 Ocon Alpine 1:13.305 0.960 10 Ricciardo McLaren 1:13.362 1.017 11 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:13.419 1.074 12 Perez Red Bull 1:13.493 1.148 13 Schumacher Haas 1:13.604 1.259 14 Vettel Aston Martin 1:13.611 1.266 15 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:13.624 1.279 16 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:13.666 1.321 17 Albon Williams 1:13.837 1.492 18 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:14.167 1.822 19 Magnussen Haas 1:14.282 1.937 20 Latifi Williams 1:14.797 2.452