Site logo

Dutch GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
02/09/2022

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Russell Mercedes 1:12.455 131.494 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:12.695 0.240
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:12.845 0.390
4 Norris McLaren 1:12.929 0.474
5 Ricciardo McLaren 1:13.077 0.622
6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:13.127 0.672
7 Perez Red Bull 1:13.416 0.961
8 Alonso Alpine 1:13.633 1.178
9 Ocon Alpine 1:13.963 1.508
10 Albon Williams 1:14.063 1.608
11 Schumacher Haas 1:14.163 1.708
12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:14.257 1.802
13 Magnussen Haas 1:14.405 1.950
14 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:14.474 2.019
15 Vettel Aston Martin 1:14.500 2.045
16 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:14.534 2.079
17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:14.630 2.175
18 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:14.695 2.240
19 Verstappen Red Bull 1:14.714 2.259
20 Latifi Williams 1:15.122 2.667

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2022. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms