Dutch GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Russell Mercedes 1:12.455 131.494 mph 2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:12.695 0.240 3 Sainz Ferrari 1:12.845 0.390 4 Norris McLaren 1:12.929 0.474 5 Ricciardo McLaren 1:13.077 0.622 6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:13.127 0.672 7 Perez Red Bull 1:13.416 0.961 8 Alonso Alpine 1:13.633 1.178 9 Ocon Alpine 1:13.963 1.508 10 Albon Williams 1:14.063 1.608 11 Schumacher Haas 1:14.163 1.708 12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:14.257 1.802 13 Magnussen Haas 1:14.405 1.950 14 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:14.474 2.019 15 Vettel Aston Martin 1:14.500 2.045 16 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:14.534 2.079 17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:14.630 2.175 18 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:14.695 2.240 19 Verstappen Red Bull 1:14.714 2.259 20 Latifi Williams 1:15.122 2.667