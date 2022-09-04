Site logo

Dutch GP: Result

04/09/2022

Result of the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 72 1h 36:42.773
2 Russell Mercedes 72 + 0:04.071
3 Leclerc Ferrari 72 + 0:10.929
4 Hamilton Mercedes 72 + 0:13.016
5 Perez Red Bull 72 + 0:18.168
6 Alonso Alpine 72 + 0:18.754
7 Norris McLaren 72 + 0:19.306
8 Sainz Ferrari 72 + 0:20.916
9 Ocon Alpine 72 + 0:21.117
10 Stroll Aston Martin 72 + 0:22.459
11 Gasly AlphaTauri 72 + 0:27.009
12 Albon Williams 72 + 0:30.390
13 Schumacher Haas 72 + 0:32.995
14 Vettel Aston Martin 72 + 0:36.007
15 Magnussen Haas 72 + 0:36.869
16 Zhou Alfa Romeo 72 + 0:37.320
17 Ricciardo McLaren 72 + 0:37.764
18 Latifi Williams 71 + 1 Lap
19 Bottas Alfa Romeo 53 Retired
20 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 43 Retired

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:13.652 (Lap 62)

