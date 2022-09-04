Verstappen hits out at "stupid" flares

Max Verstappen has hit out at fans who threw flares on to the track during qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix.

In the opening moments of Q2, when only Alex Albon was on track, the session was red-flagged after an orange flare was thrown on to the track between Turns 12 and 13, while another was thrown in the final moments of Q3, this time without causing an interruption.

The person responsible for the first flare was soon identified and ejected from the event by security, but even though there are numerous signs warning fans not to bring flares into the track the practice continues, and it is feared things will get even worse on race day.

"It's just very silly to do," said pole-winner Max Verstappen at the post-qualifying press conference. "To hold flares already, it's nice, there's a limit to how much. To throw it on the track is just stupid.

"I think the person who did that got removed," he added.

"Just don't do that, it's not good for anyone, you get thrown out, you can't see the race, and for us the session is stopped because it is dangerous, there's stuff on the track, so you shouldn't do it."

Carlos Sainz, who qualified third, was actually ok with the flares, but said they should not be used when there is activity on track.

"I think it was good that in the in-lap for Max to getting pole they used them, but do not use them in the middle of the race or in lap one when we are in the middle of fights," said the Spaniard. "At 300km/h with these cars you don't want any kind of distraction from smoke.

"Hopefully the organisation can do a good job in warning when it's the time to use them and when it's not. And, of course, even more important when not to throw it into the track."

Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff, who has a propensity for doom-laden warnings - think porpoising equals brain damage - warned that the flares could kill.

"It's a shame that there are a few total idiots out there who don't consider what a flare on track can do to a driver," said the Austrian, according to Motorsport Week. "If such a can hits you, it could have lethal consequences.

"The Halo wouldn't help you in that," he warned. "We looked at the camera angles and Lewis was going through the pit lane when it happened. I don't know if somebody threw it at him but it happened before he actually was at that point. I hope that the organisers get a grip on it with security."

Check out our Saturday gallery from Zandvoort here.