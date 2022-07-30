Hungary GP: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A very good position, I wouldn't have said we expected to be P4 but I'll take it! Very good job by the team, ahead of the guys we want to be ahead of. It was a good lap, so I'm happy with it. I don't think it could have been much better, position-wise, so happy with today and we'll try to keep it up for tomorrow."

Daniel Ricciardo: "I think we've been pretty quick this weekend, and that was confirmed by getting both cars into Q3. I went slower in Q3 though, so I'm not happy about that. I honestly felt a bit better in Q1 than I did towards the end of the session. I just picked up a bit more understeer on that last run and it got away from us. I knew the lap wasn't great, so I knew we weren't going to be that high up in the top 10. We'll look into it overnight and then focus on the race. Our pace on Friday looked encouraging so we'll see what we can do and be pushing hard tomorrow."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "A well-executed qualifying performance for us here at the Hungaroring with two cars in the top 10. Lando put in a great lap at the end of Q3 to give us a spot on the second row. It was good to see that we could carry forward into qualifying the pace we saw on Friday.

"Thanks to the great work here at the track and back at the MTC, our understanding of the package we launched at Paul Ricard last weekend has been further optimised in the last few days, enabling us to extract even more performance from it. For tomorrow's race, we saw encouraging signs in the long runs on Friday, which should put us in a good position to score well. We'll be going for it!"