Rossi confident that Alonso and Piastri will be on 2023 F1 grid

Alpine CEO, Laurent Rossi is confident that both Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri will be on the F1 grid next season, while hinting at a future LMDh move for the Spaniard.

Having won the 2021 F2 championship, Australian Piastri, who won both the FIA F3 and Renault Eurocup titles in the preceding seasons, was, on paper, a shoo-in for a seat in F1 this year.

However, with no vacancies the youngster was forced to take on the role of test and reserve driver.

Though there had been talk of him joining Williams, replacing Nicholas Latifi, this has been dismissed, with Alpine unable to even say when the youngster might make his FP1 debut.

Initially it was intended that Piastri, who is reserve driver for McLaren also, might contest opening practice in France, but instead it is likely he will make his debut after the summer break.

While Esteban Ocon has a contract for 2023 and 2024, Alonso is on the form of his life, and it is unlikely that Alpine will be willing to drop him.

Despite the conundrum, Rossi is confident both Piastri and Alonso will be racing in F1 next year.

Initially, asked if both drivers will be on the grid in 2022, Rossi replied: "I think so." Asked to give further insight, he quickly added: "I don't think so!"

However, pushed on precisely why he is so confident that both will be on the grid, Rossi admitted: "We are working on scenarios for both of them to drive and scenarios that are very plausible, very sensible, and that we imagine would satisfy both drivers. That's why. I can't say more."

Asked if he would be open to loaning out Piastri, Rossi replied: Yeah, I'd be open to loan Oscar out to a team as long as I get him back.

"We've invested heavily in Oscar, we believe in him and that's why he's our reserve driver," he added. "He's a very promising talent.

"We would love to fulfil this talent in the team. So a loan, like many other drivers, starting in another team, to learn the tricks and then coming back to us will be a good scenario."

In a further twist, Rossi admitted that Alonso, a winner at Le Mans, could well form part of Alpine's LMDh (Le Mans Daytona h) programme in the World Endurance Championship.

"It's always been part of the discussion," said Rossi. "Last year, even when we're discussing for the renewal for this year, we talked about the fact that Fernando is a legend of the sport, but also a legend of the Renault group. For us, he is the champion, and is always going to have a seat in LMDH.

"The day he switches it will be welcome, it's his team. So obviously this is part of the discussion. We actually made that decision also thinking about him in the first place."