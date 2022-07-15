FIA confirms that clampdown on bouncing will begin at Spa

The long-awaited metric aimed at reducing the porpoising phenomenon will be trialled in France next weekend ahead of its introduction at Spa-Francorchamps after the summer break.

It was in the aftermath of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix that the sport's governing body finally decided to take action, for while the phenomenon had been evident from the start of the season it was on the streets of Baku where its affects became most evident.

While we had grown used to witnessing the phenomenon and hearing the complaints of the drivers, it was the sight of Lewis Hamilton having difficulty climbing from his car that finally caused the FIA to act.

However, working with the teams, as the FIA sought to find the required Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric by which the bouncing could be measured, the phenomenon seemingly became less of a problem, while some teams argued that such action was penalising those teams who had got it right for the benefit of those that hadn't.

However, following Thursday's meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee, it has been confirmed that the metric will be introduced at Spa as it considers what remains a "significant safety matter".

"It is the responsibility and the prerogative of the FIA to intervene for safety matters," read a brief statement following the meeting, "and the reason the regulations allow such measures to be taken is precisely to allow decisions to be taken without being influenced by the competitive position each team may find themselves in."

Though the metric will be available to the teams next weekend at Paul Ricard, its use will not be mandatory until Belgium, next week merely allowing the teams the opportunity to learn how it affects set-up.

Spa will also witness a technical directive aimed at clamping down on flexing floors and planks.

While the regulations currently allow for a maximum deflection of 2 mm at specified points on the floor and plank, some teams are believed to have discovered a means to have their floors flex by as much as 6mm.

Looking ahead to 2023, floor edges are to be raised by 25mm, along with the raising of the underfloor diffuser throat. Furthermore there will be more stringent lateral floor deflection tests and the introduction of a more accurate sensor to help quantify the aerodynamic oscillation.