Masi finally breaks silence

Almost seven months to the day after that fateful night in Abu Dhabi, former FIA race director, Michael Masi has spoken out.

In a statement given exclusively to Mat Coch at Speedcafe.com, Masi doesn't refer to the events of Abu Dhabi, instead opting to thank those who have helped him along the way.

"It has been a pleasure and honour representing the FIA as the single-seater sporting director and FIA Formula 1 race director and safety delegate since Charlie's unexpected and tragic passing in Melbourne 2019," the statement begins.

"Having worked on various projects around the world with the Federation and its member clubs for over a decade prior to my appointment, I have now decided to leave the organisation and relocate back to Australia to be closer to my family and friends.

"I am proud to have worked in partnership for many years with the various FIA member clubs, Formula 1 Group, the competitors, promoters and circuit operators and my colleagues and team internally at the FIA.

"I will always treasure these lifelong relationships and friendships that I have developed throughout my journey to date.

"In particular, I am eternally grateful to Herbie Blash and the late Charlie Whiting for identifying me as a future successor in 2018, a role that I was looking forward to shadowing and learning from Charlie for many years prior to his shock passing.

"I also pass on my sincere appreciation for the support and guidance during my tenure of the former FIA president Jean Todt, Stefano Domenicali, and my dedicated FIA Single Seater team.

"I extend my appreciation to the tens of thousands of dedicated volunteers and officials that allow motorsport to happen each and every day around the world, as the safety of the competitors and officials has always remained my highest priority.

"Thank you to the FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem and his presidential team for their personal support since their appointment and I wish them the best for the future.

"The personal support of my family, friends, and colleagues globally during this journey and particularly in the last few months can only be described as overwhelming and something that I will forever cherish."

No doubt there is a watertight NDA (non-disclosure agreement) in place that prevents Masi from talking about the events surrounding Abu Dhabi, events for which he basically took the full blame.

Though the FIA's report into the event cited "human error" it fully acknowledged the pressure Masi was under, citing, in particular his excessive work load. Indeed, the role was subsequently split between two race directors who still appear to be struggling.

Though he has opted to return to Australia, it is unlikely that he will be out of work for long with Motorsport Australia particularly keen to welcome him.

"Unlike many others, he's actually been administering, involved in managing motorsport for many, many years," CEO Eugene Arocca told Speedcafe in February. "That's a good thing.

"He's got an extensive background and history," he added. "He's very insightful, intelligent, and able to make decisions in the heat of a moment. We would love to tap into his knowledge at any level.

"He's just an elite talent that would be wasted to the sport if he's not used in some capacity, and so we'll keep an open mind."