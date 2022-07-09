Site logo

Austrian GP: Saturday Free - Times

09/07/2022

Times from the final free practice session for the Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Sainz Ferrari 1:08.610 140.784 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:08.660 0.050
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:08.778 0.168
4 Alonso Alpine 1:08.832 0.222
5 Ocon Alpine 1:08.848 0.238
6 Perez Red Bull 1:09.179 0.569
7 Russell Mercedes 1:09.240 0.630
8 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:09.251 0.641
9 Hamilton Mercedes 1:09.350 0.740
10 Norris McLaren 1:09.519 0.909
11 Stroll Aston Martin 1:09.525 0.915
12 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:09.579 0.969
13 Vettel Aston Martin 1:09.602 0.992
14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:09.665 1.055
15 Schumacher Haas 1:09.700 1.090
16 Albon Williams 1:09.740 1.130
17 Ricciardo McLaren 1:09.852 1.242
18 Magnussen Haas 1:09.960 1.350
19 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:10.005 1.395
20 Latifi Williams 1:10.261 1.651

