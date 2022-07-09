Austrian GP: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Sainz Ferrari 1:08.610 140.784 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:08.660 0.050 3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:08.778 0.168 4 Alonso Alpine 1:08.832 0.222 5 Ocon Alpine 1:08.848 0.238 6 Perez Red Bull 1:09.179 0.569 7 Russell Mercedes 1:09.240 0.630 8 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:09.251 0.641 9 Hamilton Mercedes 1:09.350 0.740 10 Norris McLaren 1:09.519 0.909 11 Stroll Aston Martin 1:09.525 0.915 12 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:09.579 0.969 13 Vettel Aston Martin 1:09.602 0.992 14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:09.665 1.055 15 Schumacher Haas 1:09.700 1.090 16 Albon Williams 1:09.740 1.130 17 Ricciardo McLaren 1:09.852 1.242 18 Magnussen Haas 1:09.960 1.350 19 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:10.005 1.395 20 Latifi Williams 1:10.261 1.651