Austrian GP: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:04.984 148.639 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:05.013 0.029 3 Sainz Ferrari 1:05.066 0.082 4 Perez Red Bull 1:05.404 0.420 5 Russell Mercedes 1:05.431 0.447 6 Ocon Alpine 1:05.726 0.742 7 Magnussen Haas 1:05.879 0.895 8 Schumacher Haas 1:06.011 1.027 9 Alonso Alpine 1:06.103 1.119 10 Hamilton Mercedes 1:13.151 8.167 11 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:06.160 12 Albon Williams 1:06.230 13 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:06.319 14 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:06.851 15 Norris McLaren 1:25.847 16 Ricciardo McLaren 1:06.613 17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:06.847 18 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:06.901 19 Latifi Williams 1:07.003 20 Vettel Aston Martin 1:07.083

Check out our Friday gallery from Spielberg here.