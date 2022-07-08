Site logo

Austrian GP: Qualifying - Times

08/07/2022

Times from today's qualifying session for the Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:04.984 148.639 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:05.013 0.029
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:05.066 0.082
4 Perez Red Bull 1:05.404 0.420
5 Russell Mercedes 1:05.431 0.447
6 Ocon Alpine 1:05.726 0.742
7 Magnussen Haas 1:05.879 0.895
8 Schumacher Haas 1:06.011 1.027
9 Alonso Alpine 1:06.103 1.119
10 Hamilton Mercedes 1:13.151 8.167
11 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:06.160
12 Albon Williams 1:06.230
13 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:06.319
14 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:06.851
15 Norris McLaren 1:25.847
16 Ricciardo McLaren 1:06.613
17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:06.847
18 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:06.901
19 Latifi Williams 1:07.003
20 Vettel Aston Martin 1:07.083

