British GP: Race team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: Following the incident at the start of the race, we are grateful that nobody was seriously hurt. It was a shame that Alex suffered contact as a result of the crash ahead of him, and that this put him out of the race after just a few corners and before we had a chance to see how the new upgrades were working. However, Nicholas backed-up his strong drive yesterday with a very good race today. He showed good pace and took advantage of opportunities that came his way, including the late safety car. Unfortunately, he didn't quite have the pace at the end to challenge for the final points position, but he raced hard until the end and put up a strong fight against faster cars. When he ran wide at T9, he did some damage to the floor, which harmed his pace in the crucial period after his first pit stop.

We will get Alex's car repaired and then we'll head to Austria with some useful momentum and a plan to further exploit the new package. The Red Bull Ring has some similar characteristics to Silverstone and probably similar weather too and so we should be able to pick-up where we left off this weekend.

Nicholas Latifi: From lap one we were always fighting an uphill battle. At the beginning I was surprised at how much I could stay with the cars ahead but in reality, there was a little DRS train that was keeping me there because the cars behind were much quicker. It felt really nice to be properly racing in the pack. Unfortunately, we didn't have the basic pace in the end alongside managing the car towards the end of the race. The car's lacking downforce compared to the others with us missing pace in the high-speed corners, which wasn't helped by some floor damage today. We put up a good fight, but it wasn't meant to be today. Frustrating in the end but overall a positive weekend.

Alex Albon: I'm very glad that everyone else involved in the first lap incident is okay. Thank you to all the medical staff at the track and Coventry Hospital. It's a shame our race ended before it began today, but we are already fully focused on Austria. Bring on the next one.