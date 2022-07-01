British GP: Practice team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: It is a bit frustrating that the weather prevented us from doing anything useful in Free Practice 1 but at least it was dry for Free Practice 2, allowing us to start the evaluation of the new parts. We have a lot to get through tonight but there are some positive signs, despite the windy conditions. Unfortunately, Alex suffered some kerb damage to the rear of his car and whilst this was completely independent of the updates, it did prevent him from getting his high fuel running done.

We still need to understand how to modify the setup to take advantage of the new package and this will be our main job overnight. However, it looks likely that the weather will dominate tomorrow's running and so we will also need to focus on preparation for wet qualifying.

Alex Albon: We had a limited day with the wet Free Practice 1, so didn't get as much running as we'd like to with the new aero package. As Free Practice 2 goes, we do need track time and despite having pretty much none of it, we've got a car we can drive that is a step forward from the previous car, so it's positive. We have a bit of fine tuning and changes to make but we have a good base so can start from there and see how we go tomorrow.

Nicholas Latifi: The first day at Silverstone wasn't very eventful, with no running in Free Practice 1 because the conditions were not representative to learning anything, with other teams in the same boat. It meant Free Practice 2 was more important as it might be the only dry running we get before qualifying. We completed our programme with very little issues. It was extremely windy which I think is making it tricky for everybody. We've got some good data and direction to go to overnight, so we'll see what we can do tomorrow.