Canada GP: Race team notes - Haas

Haas F1 Team finished with Kevin Magnussen 17th while Mick Schumacher was forced to retire from the Canadian Grand Prix, held Sunday at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Magnussen took the start from fifth place on Pirelli P Zero Yellow medium tires and maintained position before relinquishing a spot to George Russell. However, Magnussen's race was significantly compromised when he was issued the black-and-orange flag, mandating a pit stop, after sustaining minor front wing endplate damage. Magnussen came in on lap eight, taking on a new front wing and White hard tires, re-emerging in 19th. Magnussen subsequently ran to the checkered on that same set placing 17th.

Schumacher started from sixth on the grid, also on medium tires, and firmly held position inside the top 10. Schumacher preserved seventh through the first stint but on lap 19 was forced to pull off the circuit due to a power unit issue - bringing a promising race to a premature conclusion.

Up front Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen captured his sixth win of the season ahead of Scuderia Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Mercedes AMG's Lewis Hamilton.

Haas F1 Team holds ninth place in the Constructors' Championship with 15 points.

Kevin Magnussen: "We were forced to pit with the damage we had but it was nothing. The car was perfect to drive, there was no effect on the car. This is normal, you've got to be able to finish the race with some scratches on your car. We could've got back in, but we were forced to pit and then there was a virtual safety car and then everyone else pitted. It's frustrating - it's now four races or something where we haven't scored points, so we want to get into the points again."

Mick Schumacher: "We had a PU issue which is obviously very unfortunate as I think we were having a good race up until that point - the feeling of the car was great and the pace was not too bad either. We can take away that the pace yesterday and even today was strong, so it's all to play for in Silverstone. I feel like we built the cake but we just didn't get to put the frosting on it."

Guenther Steiner: "Not what we wanted today. Kevin's race was over when he had to change front wing. Mick was fighting really hard and was getting into the groove but something on the PU let go and that was his day done. Obviously, when you're dead last it's just very hard to recover, so we ended up where we ended up."