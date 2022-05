Monaco GP: Race team notes - Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN brought home two points from a chaotic, rain-affected Monaco Grand Prix. Both Valtteri Bottas, ninth at the chequered flag, and Zhou Guanyu, 16th, managed to gain places from their starting positions, continuing the team's scoring streak on a challenging weekend for Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN.

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal: "The conditions out there were treacherous and to bring home two cars is the primary objective, and we achieved it. We knew that, after a difficult Saturday, scoring would have required a really good race are we were able to deliver one. We chose an aggressive strategy that would allow us to make up some positions, and we were able to gain ground with both cars. The two points Valtteri scored allow us to keep fifth place in the constructors' championship and they're a good return for the weekend."

Valtteri Bottas: "It's been a pretty long race, but we can be happy we made our opportunities count as a team. It was really easy to make mistakes out there and I am glad we didn't: gaining positions in Monaco is never easy, so to end up in the points from P12 on the grid means it wasn't a bad day. We made the right strategic calls, which was a challenge as it was not easy to choose which tyres to pick at any time. We took some calculated risks and they paid off."

Zhou Guanyu: "It was a challenging Sunday, but I think we achieved the maximum we could get. Part of the race was just about surviving, defending hard in the wet – especially when we had to keep going on the wet tyres on a drying track to make our strategy work. It was a good experience to race here in these conditions, my only scare was when I had a snap fighting Tsunoda, but I saved it. The Monaco experience as a whole was tough, but I didn't do any mistakes and I was matching the pace of the cars in the midfield, so I can be satisfied about that."