Site logo

Spanish GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
22/05/2022

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Pirelli Gran Premio de Espana.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5
Verstappen Red Bull US NM US NM
Perez Red Bull US NM NM US
Russell Mercedes US NM NM US
Sainz Ferrari US NM NM US
Hamilton Mercedes NM US NM US
Bottas Alfa Romeo US NM NM
Ocon Alpine NS NM US US
Norris McLaren NS NM US US
Alonso Alpine NS NM NS US
Tsunoda AlphaTauri NS NM NS US
Vettel Aston Martin US US UM
Ricciardo McLaren US US NM US
Gasly AlphaTauri NS NM US US
Schumacher Haas US US NM
Stroll Aston Martin US US UM US
Latifi Williams NS NM NS US
Magnussen Haas NS NM NH
Albon Williams NS NM NS NM US
Zhou Alfa Romeo NS NM
Leclerc Ferrari NS NM

Check out our Sunday gallery from Barcelona, here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2022. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms