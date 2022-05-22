Spanish GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Pirelli Gran Premio de Espana.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5 Verstappen Red Bull US NM US NM Perez Red Bull US NM NM US Russell Mercedes US NM NM US Sainz Ferrari US NM NM US Hamilton Mercedes NM US NM US Bottas Alfa Romeo US NM NM Ocon Alpine NS NM US US Norris McLaren NS NM US US Alonso Alpine NS NM NS US Tsunoda AlphaTauri NS NM NS US Vettel Aston Martin US US UM Ricciardo McLaren US US NM US Gasly AlphaTauri NS NM US US Schumacher Haas US US NM Stroll Aston Martin US US UM US Latifi Williams NS NM NS US Magnussen Haas NS NM NH Albon Williams NS NM NS NM US Zhou Alfa Romeo NS NM Leclerc Ferrari NS NM

