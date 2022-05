A reprimand for Ocon

Esteban Ocon has been given a reprimand for his unsafe release in free practice, while no further action is to be taken over Daniel Ricciardo's incident with Mick Schumacher.

In the opening moments of the first session, Ocon was released from the garage, when the mechanic, noticing the approach of George Russell, signalled the French driver to stop.

However, Ocon was focused on entering the fast lane (as this was the first lap of practice) and did not see the signal to stop.

Accordingly, this is deemed a breach of the regulations for which the driver is responsible and therefore a reprimand is imposed. Based on the case of Sainz in

Bahrain 2022, this is regarded as a non-driving reprimand.

This was Ocon's first reprimand of the season.

In a separate incident moments later, Daniel Ricciardo was warned that a Red Bull car was on a fast lap whilst he and Lance Stroll were on slow laps.

Stroll was on the fast line, with Ricciardo to his left.

Ricciardo realised he needed to slow to allow the Aston Martin to pull ahead however this occurred at the same time as Schumacher (also on a slow lap) approached.

Both drivers expressed the view that although it is disadvantageous to run off the racing line (due to the newness of the track surface and loose pebbles), it would be important in other sessions to ensure that slower cars stayed off the racing line.

The Stewards noted that there was very little brake applied by Ricciardo and decided that this could not be deemed as "erratic" driving.

The Stewards reinforce the view that drivers not on a fast lap should endeavour to stay off the racing line when in the vicinity of other cars.

