Williams reveals special Miami-influenced display livery

Ahead of the first ever Miami Grand Prix, Williams has marked the occasion by collaborating with contemporary American artist Surge to give the team's famous 'W' monogram a fresh look and feel.

Surge has also created a one-off graffiti livery which has been applied to the team's FW41 and is on display in the W South Beach after being unveiled on Thursday at an event attended by CEO and Team Principal Jost Capito and drivers Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi.

Sergio J. Quinonez, aka Surge, has taken his bold, unmistakable style straight from his sketchbooks to the sun-stained streets of South Florida and beyond. His latest work demonstrates his love for cartoon illustrations and vibrant colours, creating a logo and race car the likes of which have never been seen before.

After flipping the W on its head, the striking M icon features nods to Miami and shows off Surge's unique style and will feature across the Williams digital platforms throughout the weekend.

There are opportunities for fans on the ground in Miami to visit the FW41 at W South Beach, as well as visit the team's fan zone, located at 846 Lincoln Road, which is open from 10am to 8pm every day until Sunday.