FIA amends Miami DRS zones

Less than 24 hours before the Miami Grand Prix weekend gets underway, the FIA has amended the three DRS zones to be used this weekend.

Previously the detection points were 83 metres after Turn 8, 73 metres after Tuen 16 and 19 metres after Turn 17.

This has been changed to 90 metres after Turn 8, 70 metres after Turn 16 and 15 metres after Turn 17.

Similarly, the first two activation zones have been changed. Whereas the first activation point was originally 67 metres after Turn 9, this will now be 30 metres after Turn 9.

Activation for Zone 2 will now be 450 metres after Turen 16 as opposed to the original 850 metres.

Activation for Zone 3 will remain at the Turn 19 apex.

The speed trap has also been changed from 150 metres to Turn 17 to 200 metres before the same corner.