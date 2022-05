Miami GP: Preview - Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN is ready to break new ground as it prepares for the first ever Formula One Grand Prix in Miami, Florida. Following a strong showing in Imola, the team aims to continue its points-scoring streak as it battles to improve on its current fifth place in the constructors' championship standings.

The new race, taking place in a venue set around the iconic Hard Rock Stadium - the home of NFL franchise Miami Dolphins - will be a record setter even before the first car hits the track, with Miami being the 11th different venue to host a F1 championship race within any single country.

The team approaches this race full of confidence, after a string of positive results, but wary of not underestimating the challenge the new weekend provides: on a new track, the only experience of which comes from the simulator, risks and opportunities are present in equal numbers. Making the most of every session and delivering a clean weekend will be crucial to bring home a strong result.

Confidence is something Floridians never lack: having regained many square miles of land from the Everglades, living in an often punishing environment, they know that hard work and dedication can push to great results. As we head to the Sunshine State, Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN will use a bit of that attitude in the quest for another memorable race weekend.

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal: "We are really happy to head to Miami for a new race in a brand-new venue. Formula One has got a global appeal and we can see how healthy the sport is just by judging the crowds we had at the races so far: to add another destination event like Miami is just going to boost the popularity of our sport even more and I am sure the whole weekend will be spectacular. We approach this race in a strong position and with a confident mood: we showed in Imola, where we fought for the highest positions, that our form from the beginning of the season was not a fluke. We are actually improving with every round, and we are in a situation in which we can reap the rewards of our work, but we cannot get carried away. The whole field is still very compressed and a minor swing in performance, be it track-related or due to upgrades, can mean the balance can shift significantly. That's why we have to keep working hard to extract everything from our package: we know we can score big in every race, but execution needs to be flawless if we want to beat our rivals."

Valtteri Bottas: "I am really excited about racing in Miami. I just spent some days in the US, visiting friends and cycling with my partner, and I've really enjoyed the atmosphere: I am sure the race in Florida will be an incredible show as America has got us used to. The track seems quite cool, with good overtaking opportunities and the potential for some fun racing: I think the layout designers did a good job on paper and hopefully this will be the case in reality when we hit the track. We arrive in Miami knowing we can have another good weekend: we scored points in every race we finished so far and we want to continue this strong moment. There is a growing sense of confidence in the team, we know we can do well on every track and it's in our hands to go out there and deliver the goods."

Zhou Guanyu: "Miami is a good opportunity to get back on track and continue our good work. I am happy with the progression I have done so far and I want to keep growing - and bring home more points. I have been close to or in the top ten in most of the races so far, so we are heading in the right direction: I am in no hurry and I know I need to keep putting in the hard work, then the results will come. The track in Miami is, of course, new for me, even though I have driven it in the simulator: however, it's a new track for everyone so, in this regard, I start for the first time on the same level as everyone else. As always, we will need to maximise every session in the run-up to qualifying, making sure we get the most out of our car: I am confident we can have another strong showing this weekend."