Miami GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm hyped for this weekend. New circuits are always something I look forward to, and when you add in the excitement around a US race, particularly in Miami, it's going to be so cool. It's looking fast with some great features and with the added element of being a street track, it's going to be a fun challenge.

"I'm riding in on the high of the last race and hoping to keep the momentum going forward. Whilst the podium finish wasn't exactly expected, it's a testament to the hard work and determination of the team at track and back at the factory. Let's keep going and push as hard as we can!"

Daniel Ricciardo: "I'm buzzing to be heading to Miami! The US is like a second home to me, so I can't wait to get on track in front of the fans and soak up the amazing atmosphere in the city. Miami knows how to put on a show so it's shaping up to be an incredible weekend.

"I can't wait for the challenge of a new track. The street circuit has some great features and they're something I'm really looking forward to testing out. Last race was a very tough one for me after sustaining damage on the first lap, but I'm bouncing back stronger and I'm ready to go. We still have a lot of improvements to make to the car, but Lando's result in Imola was very encouraging. Hopefully we can get another good result this weekend, let's keep pushing!"

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "Welcome to Miami! A new track always poses great opportunities, and the circuit looks like an exciting one. The temporary track seems to have a permanent feel, with some small undulations, fast pace and it has been designed with some good overtaking opportunities, enhanced further by these new regulation cars. New tracks also come with some challenges, such as lack of data, so we're looking forward to getting out there and gathering these valuable insights. Whilst we still have a long way to go, we can continue to build on the good performances of the last few races.

"It's great to see F1 become part of the city's vast sporting legacy. Going to places such as this can only benefit our sport, so it's great to be able to reach even more fans and continue to grow the papaya family stateside. The team always enjoy US races with their great atmosphere and brilliant fans. Let's go racing!"

Miami International Autodrome

Race laps: 57

Circuit length: 5.410 km/3.362 miles

Total race distance: 308.37 km/191.737 miles

Number of corners: 19 (8 right, 11 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C2, Medium: C3 and Soft: C4