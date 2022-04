Emilia Romagna GP: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Very happy. P3, which I'm a bit surprised by but I think a lot of other people made some mistakes and we took advantage of that. To be honest, I made quite a few mistakes as well. There was a chance we maybe could have done a little bit better, I think there was a bit left in it at the end and it would have been nice to go for that lap and attack one more time, but I just made a mistake and caught the white line. Apart from that, I'm happy and in a good position for tomorrow."

Daniel Ricciardo: "On paper it's pretty good. I feel a little hurt because I think pretty much everyone in front of me did two laps and I just got the one because of the red flags. With the improvements on the second lap, I really feel I could be significantly further up, but that's alright. I'm happy we had good pace and happy we're in a good position and up the pointy end. We'll fight hard for the rest of the weekend and I'm looking forward to the Sprint. It'll be fun."

Andrea Stella, Executive Director, Racing: "We've had a positive start to our first Sprint weekend of the season. The car behaved well, across the wet and dry conditions we experienced today, while the drivers and the team operated very well to adapt through the frequently changing conditions. Unfortunately, there are no points on offer today, and we've still got a lot of work to do. We'll make sure our feet stay firmly on the ground, and we'll prepare as best we can for the Sprint tomorrow and Sunday's Grand Prix."