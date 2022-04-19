Emilia Romagna GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm excited to be back in Imola! It was a great race for me last year, scoring my first podium of 2021. We're not back fighting for podiums just yet, but hopefully we can keep moving forward and get the most out of this weekend.

"The circuit is fast, with some iconic features which should be interesting to tackle in the new cars. The Sprint always adds an extra bit of excitement for the fans so I'm looking forward to seeing how the weekend plays out.

"Australia was a more positive weekend for us, but we know we still have a lot of work to do to get where we want to be. Let's keep improving, keep learning more about the car and be ready to take advantage of any opportunities that come up."

Daniel Ricciardo: "I'm still on a high after a strong result in front of an incredible home crowd in Melbourne, so hopefully we can keep the momentum going as we head to Imola. With the sprint format returning, anything is possible so we've got to get our heads down, keep going with the improvements and extract as much as we can from the car.

"It's a technically difficult track that's fast and flowing, so it will be good to see how these new cars get on. Last year we got a nice haul of points in Imola, and I am hoping we can get some more this year. Whilst the weekend in Melbourne was definitely a positive step forward, we still have a long way to go to get the car in the place we want it to be. Thank you to the team for all the work they're doing on the car, both back at MTC and at the track. Let's keep pushing!"

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "We have a good track record in Imola since it returned to the calendar in 2020, with double points for the team at both races. We aim for the same this year, but a track like Imola often creates opportunities and the addition of the sprint format for this weekend means we'll need to be operationally sharp and ready to capitalise.

"Imola is a great, historic track and it will be interesting to see how the improved overtaking from these new cars will impact racing. With the grid for Sunday determined by the Sprint, there is bound to be plenty of exciting racing for the fans, now with the added incentive of points for the top eight on Saturday.

"A P5 and P6 finish in Australia was a great result for the team and a testament to everyone's hard work at track and back in Woking. Let's keep fighting, keep taking these steps forward and give everything we can this weekend."

Autodrome Enzo e Dino Ferrari

Race laps: 63

Circuit length: 4.909 km/3.050 miles

Total race distance: 309.049 km/192.034 miles

Number of corners: 19 (9 right, 10 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C2, Medium: C3 and Soft: C4