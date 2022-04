Australian GP: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Very happy, it's nice to be P4. It's a good reward for the team and the best we could have done today by quite a long way. Big thanks to everyone here at track, and back at the factory, for their hard work, which made this possible. It's good to be back in Q3 given where we've been over the last few weeks. Hopefully today sets us up for a good race tomorrow and some decent points."

Daniel Ricciardo: "I think it's been a positive weekend so far. I've been really happy with the progress and the car has felt good, which I think shows. We had a strong qualifying, so that's been good, and overall, I'm very pleased. I think the only thing I'm a little bit sour about is the last run. I struggled on that last set of tyres but I'm not really sure why, so we'll look into that. Other than that, it was a really good session. So, we're in a good spot for tomorrow."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "P4 and P7 in today's qualifying. Congratulations and well done to the entire team, Lando and Daniel. It was good to see that we could confirm the performance we could see throughout practice sessions. After the difficult start to the season, today's result is a great boost for everyone in the team, both here at the track and back home. As always, points get distributed on Sunday, heads down and full focus on preparing tomorrow's race in Melbourne in front of all the Australian McLaren fans. Let's get some good points!"