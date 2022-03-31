Volkswagen to give F1 the thumbs up?

It is being reported that Volkswagen could give the green light to Porsche and Audi to enter F1 as early as next week.

Reuters claims that sources report that the decision will be made at a meeting scheduled for next week.

"We will hopefully be able to communicate our intention to enter into Formula One then," said one source, while another added that is a "good chance" of a positive decision.

For as long as anyone can remember there has been talk linking both the Volkswagen owned brands entering F1 most probably partnership with an existing team.

Las year Audi and McLaren had to officially deny claims that the German manufacturer had bought the Woking outfit.

In January, Zak Brown confirmed that the Woking-based outfit had held exploratory talks with the board of the Volkswagen Group with a view to partnering with one of its entities, including Audi.

"They've spoken with a handful of people on the grid, and we had conversations," the American told reporters. "I am hearing they are going to do something with Red Bull on the Porsche front," he added.

"As you would imagine we have had conversations but in the short term and medium term we're very happy where we are," he insisted, referring to the partnership with Mercedes which is expected to run its course until 2026 and the new engine formula.

"So we are just going to wait and see are they going to come into the sport, because that's not been definitively decided. If they do, we have a contract through this term and naturally we're going to evaluate where we are and take a decision on what we do in 2026 in due course."

The latest speculation sees Audi offering £422m ($555m) for McLaren, while Porsche seeks to establish a partnership with Red Bull once the new engine formula is introduced in 2026.

Much of Volkswagen's decision has depended on F1's environmental intentions including the move to synthetic fuels by 2026 and the increasing electrification of the sport.