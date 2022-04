Race directors test positive

Numerous outlets are claiming that both F1 race directors, Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich, have tested positive for COVID.

Wittich is understood to have tested positive following last weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, while Freitas, who was not on duty, has also tested positive.

In order to travel to the United States for next weekend's Miami Grand Prix, visitors must test negative one day before travel, however even if that is the case therei is always the fact of the chosen race director still feeling unwell, as was the case with Sebastian Vettel who missed the opening two races.

The FIA is saying nothing, insisting that it will not comment on "unsubstantiated" media reports, adding that it will "only disclose medical information about our personnel if it was relevant to the running of the event".

News of issue has prompted specualtion that Michael Masi might be asked to resutirn to the role, though even if this were the case - which is doubtful - it is unlikely that the Australian would accept.

The most likely solution is that Charlie Whiting's former debuty, Herbie Blash would temprarily assume the role, or Colin Haywood, who is scheduled to be the deputy race director next weekend.