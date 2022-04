FIA issues Driving Standard Guidelines

The FIA has issued driver standard guidelines for drivers taking part in the F1, F2 and F3 world championships.

The guidelines were sent to the F1 teams and drivers ahead of the season opening Bahrain Grand Prix, but this weekend have been issued to participants in the F2 and F3 championships.

The guidelines have been issued by the FIA in response to a request from Formula 1 drivers for the FIA to confirm the factors that may be taken into account by the FIA Stewards, when decisions are made in relation to certain repeated infringements that occur in the course of a season.

For avoidance of doubt, they are merely guidelines to assist the stewards in their decision making and are non-binding.

All stewards' decisions will be made pursuant to the FIA International Sporting Code read in conjunction with all relevant regulations applicable to Formula 1.

1. Guidelines for overtaking on the inside of a corner:

"In order for a car being overtaken to be required to give sufficient room to an overtaking car, the overtaking car needs to have a significant portion of the car alongside the car being overtaken and the overtaking manoeuvre must be done in a safe and controlled manner, while enabling the car to clearly remain within the limits of the track.

When considering what is a 'significant portion' for an overtaking on the inside of a corner, among the various factors that will be looked at by the stewards when exercising their discretion, the stewards will consider if the overtaking car's front tires are alongside the other car by no later than the apex of the corner."

2. Guidelines for overtaking on the outside of a corner:

"In order for a car being overtaken to be required to give sufficient room to an overtaking car, the overtaking car needs to have a significant portion of the car alongside the car being overtaken and the overtaking manoeuvre must be done in a safe and controlled manner, while enabling the car to clearly remain within the limits of the track.

When considering what is a 'significant portion', for an overtaking on the outside of a corner, among the various factors that will be looked at by the stewards when exercising their discretion, the stewards will consider if the overtaking car is ahead of the other car from the apex of the corner.

The car being overtaken must be capable of making the corner while remaining within the limits of the track."

3. Guidelines for chicanes and s-bends:

The above guidelines would apply similarly for each corner. In addition to the guidelines above, we remind all concerned about the existing regulations covering the following issues:

3. Track Limits:

Requirements of Article 27.3 of the F1 Sporting Regulations will be strictly enforced, with infringements appropriately penalised:

"For the avoidance of doubt, the white lines defining the track edges are considered to be part of the track, but the kerbs are not. Should a car leave the track for any reason, the driver may re-join.

However, this may only be done when it is safe to do so and without gaining any lasting advantage.

A driver will be judged to have left the track if no part of the car remains in contact with the track."

4. Impeding

Requirements of Article 27.4 of the F1 Sporting Regulations will be strictly enforced, with infringements appropriately penalised:

"At no time may a car be driven unnecessarily slowly, erratically or in a manner which could be deemed potentially dangerous to other drivers or any other person"

5. Giving back a lasting advantage

Procedure set out in Article 27.3 will be strictly followed:

"Should a car leave the track the driver may re-join, however, this may only be done when it is safe to do so and without gaining any lasting advantage. At the absolute discretion of the Race Director a driver may be given the opportunity to give back the whole of any advantage he gained by leaving the track."

If a driver, for example, short-cuts a chicane or a corner, it is his or her responsibility to clearly give back the advantage he or she gained. This may include giving back the timing advantage up to drop back a position behind the relevant driver.

6. Respect of Flags

All competitors are required to respect all flags displayed for the orderly conduct of the Event, strictly in accordance with the regulations. Infringements will be appropriately penalised