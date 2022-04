Three teams break Imola curfew

Mercedes, Red Bull and Williams all break the curfew at Imola, however in all three cases no further action is to be taken.

On Wednesday, Mercedes team personnel who are associated with the operation of the car, were within the confines of the circuit during the thirteen hour period which commenced at 19:30 on 20 April, forty-two hours before the scheduled start time of P1 and ends twenty-nine hours before the scheduled start time of P1 at 08:30 on 21 April.

This was the first of the eight individual exceptions permitted for the German team during the 2022 season and therefore no action will be taken.

Last night (Thursday), Red Bull and Williams personnel who are associated with the operation of the cars, were within the confines of the circuit during the fourteen hour period which commenced at 19:30 on 21 April, eighteen hours before the scheduled start time of P1 and ends four hours before the scheduled start time of P1 at 09:30 on 22 April.

This was the first of six individual exceptions permitted for both teams during the 2022 season and again no action will be taken.