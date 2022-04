Miami circuit "95% complete"

Just over two weeks ahead of the inaugural race, organisers at the Miami International Autodrome say that the facility is 95 per cent complete".

"We're in the final stages of this incredible circuit that will host the first-ever Formula 1 race in Miami," said Richard Cregan, CEO of the Grand Prix. "We are delighted with the progress we have made and it's a huge credit to the hard work of the team here in Miami, in consultation with both Formula 1 and the FIA to get this circuit finished in a tight timeline.

"We have tried to create a track that drivers love to race on and a campus that offers unique, best-in-class fan experiences," he continued, " and we can't wait for the first weekend in May to be here."

Planning of the circuit began in mid-2019, with the ground-breaking process getting underway in April 2021.

The layout of the track has been formulated by Clive Bowen's Apex Circuit Design company and work on the design has taken place in close consultation with both F1 and the FIA, to ensure the track is a challenge for the drivers and adheres to the rigorous safety standards of a modern Grand Prix facility.

The Autodrome has been constructed in Miami Gardens within the campus of the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins. The 19-turn track features three straights - the longest being 1.28km in length - three DRS zones and simulations predict drivers will be on full throttle for 58 per cent of the lap, with an estimated top speed of 200 mph.

"There has been no compromise on any aspect of the circuit design or quality of construction," adds Cregan. "In my experience of working with new venues over the years, I've never seen as much effort on perfecting the surface of the track as we have done in Miami. Everything was exactly per the design, and everyone involved in construction has done an incredible job."

At the weekend, social media was left aghast as organisers revealed the pricing for the Campus Passes, with Friday admission costing $300 (£230) and Saturday/Sunday passes a whopping $900 (£700). The passes are essentially general admission, and do not include access to grandstand seating or the hospitality areas and fans are warned that viewing areas will be limited.