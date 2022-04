Miami Grand Prix to "have a large impact on peoples' lives"

Miami Grand Prix, Managing Partner, Tom Garfinkel is confident that next month's event will "have a large impact on peoples' lives".

Speaking in a promotional video for the event Garfinkel talks about his vision for the race, not least its unique fan experience element.

To bring the glamour and elegance of Formula 1 and the technology of F1 racing to a dynamic, growing city like Miami right now is fantastic," said Garfinkel, the managing partner of the event and the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium CEO, in a promotional video.

"The idea was, how do you create a race for people that are used to going to races to think 'this is different, this is fun, this is exciting'," he says.

"I think, first of all, it's about Miami," continues. "Miami Gardens, and really the whole south of Florida, it's become a curator of culture when you talk about fashion and art, music, food and sports. It's a very attractive place.

"I think from a racing standpoint, we're introducing the best racing in the world and its technology, best engineering, the best cars and the best drivers to, potentially, a large group of people who haven't been around it or seen it before.

"I think that can have a large impact on peoples' lives."

In another video, organisers give fans a look at the Miami International Autodrome and its surrounding 'campus'.