F1 eyeing 30 races a season?

F1 boss, Stefano Domenicali believes there is the potential for the sport to sustain as many as thirty races a season, with Africa likely to be the next target.

2022 was to be the busiest in the sport's history, with 23 races scheduled. However, Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine changed all that.

Determined that 2022 will remain a record-breaker, F1 bosses are close to agreeing a replacement for Sochi, with Qatar thought to be the main contender, along with Portugal and Turkey.

With Pitpass sources having assured us that Las Vegas is a "done deal" and likely to appear as early as next year, one might have thought that this would be enough.

However, ignoring that old chestnut of 'quality over quantity', Stefano Domenicali admits that a schedule involving as many as 30 races a season is possible.

"We need to be balanced, we need to see what are the other opportunities," he tells Sky Sports. "And very soon we are going to tell everyone what is our strategy to develop that market.

"On top of America, on top of China, I think there is a potential also to be in Africa soon," he continues. "There is a lot of interest there. For sure that's another area that so far is missing in the geography of our calendar."

The current Concorde Agreement, which runs until 2025, allows 24 races per season.

"I think there is potential to go to 24," insists Domenicali. "I would say there is potential to go to 30, in terms of the interest we see all around the world.

"It is up to us to try to find the right balance considering what are the venues which would like to be in F1, what are the historical values we need to see on the calendar."

With the sport showing scant regard for its historical values in recent years - other than marketing purposes - the sceptical among you will no doubt be wondering if this isn't more about increasing the cash flow into the sport's coffers more than anything else, especially at a time Netflix is still winning over new fans.

Indeed though not naming names, Domenicali warns that as the sport seeks out fresh pastures, some of the more traditional venues may be left behind. No surprise that Monaco, possibly the most prestigious event on the calendar, but which does not pay a hosting fee, could be under threat.

"There are some promoters who have expiring agreements, and probably some of the current grands prix will no longer be part of the calendar," admits the Italian.